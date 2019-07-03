DeShone Kizer: I’m not “limiting myself” to being a backup

Getty Images

The intrigue at quarterback in Green Bay this offseason has revolved around how Aaron Rodgers will do in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, but it’s not the only question to be answered at the position.

Rodgers’ backup will be determined at some point next month as DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle vie for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart during the preseason. It’s a role that Kizer filled last year after being acquired in a trade with the Browns and one that he hopes he isn’t filling much longer.

Kizer started 15 games for Cleveland in his rookie season and the Browns lost all of them, but Kizer said he’s not allowing that to “deter my confidence” about where he can go in his career. He said he feels he’s on an “upward trajectory” and won’t limit his aspirations as a result.

“I have all the confidence in the world that when I’m playing my best ball there’s no one who can stop me,” Kizer said, via PackersNews.com. “For me to compare myself to another backup quarterback who’s in or a tryout guy who comes in would be dumb of me in the sense that I would be limiting myself because I don’t see myself as a career backup in this league. I don’t see myself as Aaron Rodgers’ backup for the final era of his career. I see myself as a future Super Bowl MVP. That’s the goal that I want to head toward. That’s the level I want to play at. Therefore, if I’m competing and focused in on the backup competition, then once again, I’m limiting myself.”

LaFleur’s system is the third in three NFL seasons for Kizer, so he’ll need to get it down quickly enough to ensure he plays well enough in the preseason to win the backup job and possibly entice other teams who may have less secure plans for their starting job.