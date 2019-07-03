Eli Manning: You never know when it’s going to be your last year

AP

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was 6 years old when Eli Manning began his NFL career. Manning is entering his 16th season, while Lawrence is arriving as a first-round draft pick.

Age isn’t always “just a number.”

“In the locker room, I feel their age,” Manning said, via Rod Walker of nola.com. “At 8 o’clock at night, I don’t feel their age. I’m ready to go to bed, and they are just getting started rocking and rolling. I can’t hang and do everything they can do off the field. But on the field, I still feel like I can still run with them and they keep me young.”

Manning’s best days are behind him, but he’s not done yet.

At 38, Manning is the third-oldest quarterback in the league behind only Tom Brady (41) and Drew Brees (40). The Giants quarterback is the fifth-oldest player in the league currently under contract.

Manning is coming back for another season to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job. (Even if Manning doesn’t see it as a competition.)

But the end is near for Manning, who concedes that much.

“You take it year by year,” Manning said. “I’ve been blessed going into my 16th year. That’s been a blessing in itself. I love what I’m doing. I love the work that goes into it. You never know when it’s going to be your last year or when it’s going to be the end for you, so you try to take advantage of the years you’re here and enjoy every moment.”