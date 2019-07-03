Former 49ers radio broadcaster who called “The Catch” dies at 95

Getty Images

You might not recognize the name, but you probably recognize his voice.

Don Klein, who called one of the greatest plays in NFL history during six seasons as the 49ers’ radio broadcaster, died Wednesday at a retirement home in Santa Rosa, California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Klein was 95.

He had a 56-year career in radio, and although he worked many more Stanford games than 49ers games, Klein is best known for his call of “The Catch” in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

“Third and three. He has the ball. Montana rolling out to the right, looking toward the end zone. Throwing under pressure. Throws his pass. Caught by Clark! Clark’s got a touchdown! Dwight Clark has it! It’s a touchdown for the 49ers!”

Klein’s call in the 49ers’ 28-27 victory over the Cowboys is featured on NFL Films, and as the Chronicle once wrote of the play: “The arm you see is Joe Montana’s; the hands are Dwight Clark’s; and the voice is usually Klein’s.”

Klein saw the replay and heard his own voice thousands of times.

“NFL Films had us sign a release before the game,” Klein once told the Chronicle. “I think they paid us $50. And they will use my call or Vin Scully’s, from the network TV.”

Klein began calling 49ers games in 1981 and continued in that role until his retirement in 1986.