Jared Lorenzen is “developing traction,” but he continues to be “very sick”

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen continues to fight multiple health issues. As of Tuesday, the news was somewhat positive.

Lorenzen’s family issued the following statement to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio: “Jared’s overnight was uneventful and that is a good thing. He remains on dialysis. He continues to maintain his ground. His cardiac and renal issues remain, however his treatment has been effective. Jared is still very sick, but developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers.”

Lorenzen first went to the hospital last Friday, where he quickly landed in ICU with heart and kidney issues, along with an infection.

The 38-year-old former Kentucky quarterback, a native of Covington, spent three years with the Giants, appearing in four career games and throwing eight NFL passes. Pictured with Eli Manning and Kevin Gilbride at Super Bowl XLII, Lorenzen was a member of the 2007 team that won the championship and kept the Patriots from going 19-0.

Lorenzen disclosed in 2017 that his weight had spiked to 500 pounds. He was working at the time to inspire children to make good choices when it comes to food and exercise.