Jerome Baker bulking up in Dolphins’ new defense

Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker was listed at just 215 pounds as a rookie last season, but with a new coaching staff bringing a new defense, Baker says he’s getting bigger.

Baker said he’s lifting weights to bulk up and was at 227 pounds in minicamp.

“I feel like a new player, honestly,” Baker said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I feel stronger. I feel faster. . . . I got in the weight room a lot. That was my main thing, just working out as much as I can and hopefully improve so it pays off in the season.”

The Dolphins were pleased with what Baker did as a rookie, playing 62 percent of their defensive snaps and 41 percent of their special teams snaps and recording three sacks and a pick-six. They’re hoping he can do even more in his second season, first with head coach Brian Flores, and perhaps become one of the building blocks for an improved defense in Miami.