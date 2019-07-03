JuJu Smith Schuster surprised to be recognized in London

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 3, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
The guy who figures to catch a lot of passes from Big Ben was surprised to be recognized in the shadow of the original Big Ben this week.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was part of the NFL’s outreach event in London this week,

I was surprised to know how many people know me,” he said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “People come up to me and show love. They’re like, ‘You’re actually here.’ That’s happened like four, five, six times since I’ve been here.”

Smith-Schuster better get used to the attention. With Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell gone, he’s going to become the main target for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and carry a much bigger public profile. That is likely fine with the outgoing Smith-Schuster, who enjoyed playing tourist before returning home to get ready for training camp.

“Yes, it’s my first trip to the U.K., and, yes, I saw Big Ben, but it’s under construction,” he said. “I’m going to take a picture of it and send it to Ben.”

There was no word how long he was stuck in the traffic circle, and how many times he saw Parliament.