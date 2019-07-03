JuJu Smith Schuster surprised to be recognized in London

Getty Images

The guy who figures to catch a lot of passes from Big Ben was surprised to be recognized in the shadow of the original Big Ben this week.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was part of the NFL’s outreach event in London this week,

“I was surprised to know how many people know me,” he said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “People come up to me and show love. They’re like, ‘You’re actually here.’ That’s happened like four, five, six times since I’ve been here.”

Smith-Schuster better get used to the attention. With Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell gone, he’s going to become the main target for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and carry a much bigger public profile. That is likely fine with the outgoing Smith-Schuster, who enjoyed playing tourist before returning home to get ready for training camp.

“Yes, it’s my first trip to the U.K., and, yes, I saw Big Ben, but it’s under construction,” he said. “I’m going to take a picture of it and send it to Ben.”

There was no word how long he was stuck in the traffic circle, and how many times he saw Parliament.