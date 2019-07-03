Kyle Rudolph joins Wednesday’s #PFTPM

Getty Images

Three days, three editions of #PFTPM. (I’ve got to do something during my forced PFT Live vacation.)

Monday’s episode had Steelers running back James Conner. Wednesday’s includes a return visit from Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

The interview, along with the rest of the show, appears below. You’ll hear Rudolph talk about what went wrong for the team in 2018, which teammate caught his attention during the offseason, and whether the Vikings can shed the perception/reality of struggling in prime time games.

Rudolph joined us to promote the American Century Championship, which will be televised next weekend on the Golf Channel and NBC. Rudolph is a 40-1 longshot to win. He said that the odds should be more like 400-1.

