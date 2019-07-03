Madden doesn’t think much of Daniel Jones

AP

Plenty of Giants fans don’t think much of the team’s decision to make quarterback Daniel Jones the sixth overall pick in the draft. The designers of the popular Madden video game agree.

Via ESPN, Jones has received an initial rating of 63 in the latest edition of the series. That puts him well behind first overall pick Kyler Murray (73) and 15th overall selection Dwayne Haskins (72).

It also puts Jones behind Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson, who has a 64 — and who was undrafted.

The Madden ratings really don’t mean anything. Sometimes, a low rating gives a player an extra boost of motivation. Jones, who has been doubted by many but who apparently looked better than expected during the offseason program, doesn’t really need much more.