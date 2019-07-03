Matt Nagy fires a perfect first pitch at White Sox game

Getty Images

The ritual of the first pitch creates a strange dichtomy between the person throwing it and the persons watching it.

The person throwing the first pitch wants to throw it well. The persons watching it want chaos.

On Wednesday night, Bears coach Matt Nagy delivered anything but chaos while throwing out the first pitch prior to a White Sox game. As memorable first pitches go, this one was memorable only because it was a rocket.

The folks at NBCSportsChicago.com called it a 98-mile-per-hour throw. It surely didn’t have that much pop. But it likely wasn’t far from it.

That said, Superfans still wouldn’t have been impressed. They’d say that Ditka could throw Nagy 98 miles per hour.