Titans look to give Taywan Taylor more opportunities

Getty Images

The biggest storyline for the Titans heading into the 2019 season is whether quarterback Marcus Mariota will show enough in his fifth season to earn a new contract with the team.

The play of the wide receivers will have something to do with the final analysis of Mariota’s work this season and wide receivers coach Rob Moore has his eye on giving Taywan Taylor a chance to help Mariota out. Taylor had 37 catches for 466 yards and a touchdown and Moore believes the team hasn’t looked his way often enough.

“I think Tay has done a solid job for us,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “Honestly, I just think we need to give him more opportunities. Give him more opportunities to showcase what he can do and I think he’ll take advantage of his opportunities.”

More opportunities for Taylor will come at the expense of chances for other wideouts. Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe are also on the roster so it should be a competitive atmosphere when they get to camp this summer.