Agent confirms Kendrick Norton lost arm in crash

The good news is that Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton survived a car accident last night.

But his agent just confirmed that Norton has lost his left arm.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” agent Malki Kawa wrote. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

The 2018 seventh-round pick of the Panthers joined the Dolphins late last season. The 22-year-old University of Miami product is hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.