Danny Trevathan feels he has plenty more in him

Getty Images

Linebacker Danny Trevathan‘s missed 11 games over his first two years with the Bears and the team drafted two inside linebackers in 2018, which likely led some people to wonder if Trevathan would make it through the final two years of the deal he signed in Chicago.

Trevathan rebounded to start every game last year, however, and is set to partner with 2018 first-rounder Roquan Smith in the starting lineup again this year. There’s an entire season to get through before anyone is likely to think about Trevathan’s future with the team in 2020, but the veteran feels sure he has a lot left to offer someone.

“I’m just appreciating each day,” Trevathan said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “It’s a blessing to be this far. I take nothing for granted. I just work my tail off and try to bring as many people along with me as I can. We’ve been moving it forward in the right direction. That’s what you like to see in an organization that’s young. Four years here, man. It feels great. I still feel like I’ve got plenty more in me. I’m taking it stride by stride.”

Trevathan’s leadership was praised by defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano at the end of the offseason program and mixing that with another productive, healthy year on the field could mean Trevathan stays around to show how much is still in the tank.