David Onyemata completes diversion for avoid weed charges

Getty Images

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata‘s still suspended for the first game of the season.

But at least he no longer has criminal charges on his record.

According to Ramon Antonio Vargas of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Onyemata won’t be prosecuted for the misdemeanor marijuana possession citation after he completed a pretrial diversion program, per the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

District attorney spokesman Paul Purpura said Onyemata completed the program on May 29, and the charge was dropped the same day.

He was cited in February after police raided his home and found nearly three ounces of marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder. Cops said at the time they believed it was for personal use, and said he was cooperative during the search. Possession for recreational use isn’t legal in Louisiana, though it is in 11 other states (which cover nine NFL teams).

The league suspended him for the opener for violating the policy on substances of abuse.