Kendrick Norton involved in “serious” car accident

The Dolphins have issued a statement regarding one of the team’s current players.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the team said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

Salguero reports that the injuries suffered by Norton are “very serious but not life threatening.”

Norton was signed by the Dolphins from the Carolina practice squad last December. A seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2018, Norton played college football at the University of Miami, where he was a three-year letterman and a two-year starter.