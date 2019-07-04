Kendrick Norton suffers “catastrophic” arm injury in car accident

Getty Images

More details are emerging regarding the serious automobile accident involving Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Norton suffered a “catastrophic” arm injury, and that Norton will not play football in 2019 and “probably” will not play again.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reports, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Norton’s left arm was amputated at the scene of the accident by paramedics.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel previously reported that Norton, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2018, is in critical condition.

By all accounts, Norton is expected to live. But if the report of an on-scene amputation are true, it’s a horrific situation for Norton and his family.