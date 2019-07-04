Report: Josh Brent wanted for parole violation after recent arrest

Getty Images

Former Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in Texas last weekend and he may be facing further legal issues as a result.

NFCDFW.com reports that a judge has issued another arrest warrant for Brent because the recent arrest violated the terms of his parole.

Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter after the 2012 car crash that killed his Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown. Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and has been on parole since being released. He had a previous arrest for driving under the influence and failed a pair of drug tests while out on bail awaiting trial for the 2012 crash.

Brent played his final NFL game during the 2014 season and currently works as a Cowboys scout.