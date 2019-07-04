Ryan Kerrigan nearing Dexter Manley’s Washington sack record

Getty Images

Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has 84.5 sacks in his eight-year NFL career, and he’s closing in on a franchise record.

Kerrigan needs seven sacks this season to break the record, and given that he’s had more than seven sacks in all eight of his NFL seasons, he’s a good bet to break the record. Still, Kerrigan says he doesn’t want to make any assumptions that he’ll be celebrating the sack record this year.

“I’ll never take any sack for granted because they’re all hard to get,” Kerrigan said on the Rundown podcast. “But yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”

Dexter Manley officially has the franchise record, with 91 sacks in his Washington career. The record does come with an asterisk: Sacks have only been an official statistic since 1982, and Manley’s rookie season was 1981. Media accounts pegged Manley’s total in 1981 as six sacks, so Kerrigan may actually need 13 sacks before he has really sacked the quarterback more times than any other player in team history.

Kerrigan had 13 sacks in each of the last two years, so he may get both the official and unofficial records this year. It’s been an impressive eight-year career for Kerrigan, and he may be remembered as the best pass rusher ever to play in Washington.