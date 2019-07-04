Vyncint Smith expects to play bigger role this season

Getty Images

A year ago, Vyncint Smith was just hoping to make the 53-player roster. Now, he’s one of the key receivers invited by quarterback Deshaun Watson to get in extra work during the break between the offseason program and training camp.

The Texans starting quarterback and some of his receivers are holding informal throwing sessions in Los Angeles.

“Oh yeah, we got together last summer,” Smith said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We get together this summer to throw, build chemistry in a new environment or different environment with Deshaun and just have fun.”

Smith, an undrafted free agent from Division II Limestone College, got his chance last season when Demaryius Thomas tore his Achilles in a game against the Eagles. Smith played in seven games with one start, making five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Watson and the Texans are counting on more from Smith this season with Thomas now in New England.

“He’s a guy who has improved mentally, physically, just all-around,” Watson said. “He’s been doing a great job. He’s handled every challenge. He’s done a good job for us.”