Bills were excited to add “impact” returner in Andre Roberts

Getty Images

The kickoff may be going out of fashion, but the Bills were eager to add return man Andre Roberts this offseason.

If nothing else, it was just to keep him from hurting them again.

“He kicked our butts here,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

In December, Roberts averaged 35.2 yards on five returns, including an 86-yarder that set up a touchdown in a Jets win on the road. That was part of an All-Pro season, in which Roberts led the league in kickoff return yards (1,174), was second in average (29.4), and led the league in punt return average (14.1).

And the 31-year-old is hoping to make the same kind of impression for the Bills.

“I feel like I’m going to impact the team in a big way,” Roberts said. “I think the return spot is a very special part of special teams.

“I know I’m going to have the ball in my hands a lot. There’s a lot of people’s jobs on the line when it’s kicked, so I take a lot of pride in it and I work hard and be the best I can be.”

He proved last year he has value, which is why the Bills made the early move to bring him in as part of their offseason overhaul.