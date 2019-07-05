Cooper Kupp having “so much fun” with brother on Rams roster

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on the way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2018 season and the rehab process has been made a little less grueling by the presence of one of the undrafted free agents the Rams signed this offseason.

That would be linebacker and younger brother Ketner Kupp, who also played with Cooper at Eastern Washington when they were in college. Cooper said his brother was sleeping on his couch for most of the offseason program and called it a “total blessing” to get so much time with his sibling at this point in their lives.

“It’s so much fun, so much fun,” Cooper said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had just a couple times where I’ve had to block him on defense — kind of a throwback to our college days when we were doing that.”

As long as the ACL recovery continues to go well, Cooper will be on the field for the Rams in September. Ketner’s outlook for the 53-man roster is far less certain, which may mean an end to the fun once the summer is over.