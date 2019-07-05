Jabrill Peppers “just brings juice” to Giants return game

Getty Images

When the Giants traded for Jabrill Peppers this offseason, the general reaction was that they were making a move to replace Landon Collins at safety in their secondary.

Peppers wasn’t just a defensive player in college or with Cleveland, however. He played both ways and returned kicks at Michigan and kept up the special teams work with the Browns.

Peppers started every game for the Browns on defense while serving as their primary kickoff and punt returner, but played just under 65 percent of the defensive snaps. The Giants kept their starting safeties on the field pretty much every snap when healthy and special teams coach Thomas McGaughey said he has “no reservation” about keeping Peppers as a returner even if he’s playing more on defense.

“The guy is a for-sure ball-handler,” said McGaughey, via NJ.com. “Can make all the cuts full speed. He just brings juice.”

Peppers may get a break on some or most kickoffs as Corey Coleman averaged 26 yards per return for the Giants last year, but it sounds like he’ll be continuing to be a factor as a returner in his first year with the Giants.