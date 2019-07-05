Jalen Thompson, Marcus Simms look likely to go in the supplemental draft

Getty Images

The NFL supplemental draft often passes without notice — and without any players being selected. This year looks different.

Two of the players who are available to be selected look particularly talented, with a good chance to get chosen, maybe even with an early-round pick.

The top prospect is Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, who had been discussed as a likely second-day pick in the 2020 NFL draft before the surprise announcement that he had lost his final year of NCAA eligibility and would go in this year’s supplemental draft. Chris Trapasso of CBS suggests Thompson could go as high as the second round of the supplemental draft, which would mean some team would be giving up its 2020 second-round pick to acquire him now. The last player to go that high in the supplemental draft was wide receiver Josh Gordon to the Browns in 2012.

Also likely to be chosen is West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms. Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock was among several NFL personnel people to attend a recent workout with Simms.

Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, former Saint Francis defensive back Bryant Perry and former junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington also have entered their names in the July 10 supplemental draft.