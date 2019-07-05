Ka’imi Fairbairn hopes to land long-term deal with Texans

Getty Images

Ka'imi Fairbairn took over the kicking job in Houston ahead of the 2017 season and he is hopeful that he’ll continue in the role for years to come.

Fairbairn was a restricted free agent this offseason and signed the $3.095 million tender proffered by the team early in the offseason. He’s on track for unrestricted free agency after this season and his goal is to land a long-term contract with the only NFL team he’s played for since going undrafted out of UCLA.

“Yeah, of course, this is one of the best places to kick,” Fairbairn said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We have a really good young team, great owners, great coaching staff. I just focus on today. I just do my best today and let all the chips fall where they may. I can’t predict the future.”

Fairbairn set a franchise record with 37 field goals last season and has made 85 percent of his field goal tries over the last two seasons. Continued success at that level will likely have the Texans feeling the same way about continuing the working relationship in 2020 and beyond.