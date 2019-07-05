Players who ran in “40 Yards of Gold” still waiting for their money

Getty Images

NFL players who participated in a 40-yard dash tournament last weekend are still waiting to get paid.

Vikings receiver Jeff Badet‘s agent, Will Sarubbi, told Sports Business Daily that Badet still hasn’t received the $25,000 he was promised.

“The contract was explicitly clear,” Sarubbi said. “Jeff was an independent contractor who was promised $25,000 upon arrival, before the event on June 29. That has not been paid as of 5 p.m. today. It does not look likely it will be, based on the correspondence we have had.”

Players were given checks on the night of the event but were told not to cash them until today. Sean Lindsey, a lawyer representing one of the players, told Sports Business Daily that the players were later told not to cash the checks and instead to provide bank account numbers to receive payment in the form of wire transfers. But that didn’t happen either.

“As to whether the money’s there or not, I don’t know,” Lindsey said. “I hope it is. The one thing I despise the most in this industry is individuals trying to take advantage of professional athletes. I don’t know if that’s what’s going on here. I hope not. But these guys need to get paid.”

40 Yards of Gold co-Founder Charles Stewart said “Every participant will be paid” but did not say when, or explain why they haven’t been paid yet. 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin won the event and was supposed to receive $1 million.