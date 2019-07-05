Randy Gregory hopes to be reinstated by training camp

Getty Images

The Cowboys open training camp on July 27, and Randy Gregory hopes to be there for it.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the suspended defensive end will petition the league for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gregory is expected to submit the paperwork in the next week to 10 days.

That seems like a quick turnaround for the league office, but Gregory’s side could be hoping for some degree of lenience that would allow him to go through camp and the preseason, even if he was held out of regular season games.

The suspension handed down in February was Gregory’s fourth, and given his recidivism, it would be interesting if the league allowed the fourth one to be a short one.

But owner Jerry Jones expressed his usual optimism, saying he hoped Gregory would be able to play this season, perhaps by the beginning of the season.

A source told the Dallas Morning News that Gregory hasn’t failed or missed any drug tests during his latest suspension.

Gregory played in 14 games last year, the same number he played in his first three seasons combined. The Cowboys believe in him, and extended his contract this offseason to carry him through the 2020 season.