Robert Kraft sends well wishes to Tedy Bruschi

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent a “get-well-soon” message to former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

The family of the one-time Pro Bowler and current ESPN analyst released a statement Friday afternoon announcing Bruschi had a stroke Thursday. The statement said Bruschi quickly recognized the warning signs and is doing well in his recovery.

“Since his full recovery from a stroke in 2005, Tedy Brucshi has provided inspiration to so many and positively impacted the lives of others by sharing his story and advocating for early detection of stroke symptoms,” Kraft said in the statement posted on the team’s Twitter account. “While shocked to hear of his recent stroke, known as a TIA, we are relieved to learn that he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our love, thoughts and prayers to Tedy and the Bruschi family while we wish him godspeed in a complete recovery.”

Bruschi’s first stroke came three days after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX. Doctors diagnosed him with a congenial heart defect that resulted in a hole in his heart, requiring a procedure to repair the hole.

He missed the beginning of the 2005 season but played nine games and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.