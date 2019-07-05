Tedy Bruschi “recovering well” after having a stroke

Getty Images

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi had a stroke on Thursday.

Bruschi’s family released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that Bruschi recognized the warning signs and is doing well after receiving medical attention.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA. He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Bruschi also had a stroke in February 2005 just after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned that he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had a procedure to repair that hole and sat out the start of the 2005 season before returning to play in nine games that year. He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season.

Everyone at PFT wishes Bruschi a complete recovery.