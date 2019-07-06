Bernard Pollard isn’t buying Tom Brady as the best quarterback ever

Getty Images

Recently, NFL.com flagged Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. The defensive back who ended Brady’s 2008 season in Week One disagrees.

“Y’all crazy!” Bernard Pollard said on social media, via CBSSports.com. “Peyton is #1 no doubt! Can’t go by rings. The things he did on two different teams are mind blowing. Tom Brady is clear cut #2. Tom has played in a system that works (no doubt he’s been special), Peyton WAS the system.”

Some would say that Manning would have achieved more in his career if he’d played for Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But Brady did, and Manning didn’t. So Brady, who has six — SIX! — Super Bowl wins is the best ever.

He possibly would have accomplished even more if Pollard hadn’t blown out Brady’s ACL 11 years ago.