Former Lions scout Jim Owens dies at 84

Getty Images

Former Lions scout Jim Owens died Thursday. He was 84.

“Our organization joins the NFL scouting community in mourning the loss of Jim Owens, who worked for the Lions as a pro scout for more than 20 years and enjoyed a distinguished life within the game of football,” the Lions said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his entire family.”

Owens coached in high school and in the college ranks at Tarleton State and Henderson County Junior College in his home state of Texas. Most of his career in football, though, was spent in the NFL with the Lions.

Owens’ funeral service will be Monday at First United Methodist Church in Athens, Texas.