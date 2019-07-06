Frank Gore may be third all-time in carries and yards by the end of the year

Bills running back Frank Gore is in a position to find himself in very elite company by the end of this season.

Gore is within one solid year of being third in NFL history in both career carries and career rushing yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in both categories.

Gore has 3,382 carries for 14,748 yards in his career. He’s 136 carries behind Curtis Martin for the third-most rushing attempts in NFL history and 521 yards behind Barry Sanders for the third-most rushing yards in NFL history.

Although the 36-year-old Gore has virtually no shot of catching Payton for second place in either category, moving into the top three would be a remarkable achievement. Gore’s longevity is particularly impressive given that a knee injury he suffered in 2002 while playing college football at Miami was considered a red flag before he was drafted.

The 36-year-old Gore can’t keep playing forever, and given how crowded the Bills’ backfield is (with LeSean McCoy the starter and T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary both competing with Gore for playing time as a backup), it’s easy to see Gore having more limited carries this year than at any other point in his career. But it is also easy to see Gore having at least 136 carries for 521 yards, which would put him behind only Smith and Payton in NFL history.

7 responses to “Frank Gore may be third all-time in carries and yards by the end of the year

  1. One of the most underrated and overlooked careers in history. Curtis Martin comes to mind and Curtis was probably more “popular” nationally.

  3. Anyone who labels Frank Gore a bust needs checking! He is still an amazing talent who WILL average 4+ yards per carry for the Bills!

  4. “But it is also easy to see Gore having at least 136 carries for 521 yards, which would put him behind only Smith and Payton in NFL history.”

    I respectively disagree. With that stable of RBs, I can’t see him getting the carries.

  5. Gore is a living legend. He toiled anonymously on many lousy 49ers teams while being the only real offensive threat and still managed to be a difference maker. That he has managed to play this long after tearing both ACLs in college is mind-boggling and a testament to his work ethic. Death, taxes and Frank Gore staying low and falling forwards to pick up four yards are the only constants in life.

  6. Actually, Gore’s longevity is even more impressive when you remember that he followed up that knee injury with plenty of other dings and misses games through his first SIX NFL seasons. He somehow then went SEVEN straight seasons starting at age 28 without missing a game.

    He deserves a hat tip for that, but we should also not confuse longevity for excellence. Someone above makes a Curtis Martin comp, but Martin averaged 1337 yards a season over a full decade back when the not-yet-open passing game lent defenses to focus on stopping the run with massive DTs and downhill LBs. Outside of a huge second season, Gore’s career HIGH in yards in a season 1214 yards. It’s not insult to Gore to acknowledge him as belonging in the “Hall Of Very Good”, though I’m pretty certain that he’ll gain HOF entry nonetheless.

