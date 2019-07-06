Is this the year age catches up with Drew Brees?

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 6, 2019, 5:59 AM EDT
Getty Images

With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning Super Bowls and running fast (for him) 40-yard dashes at age 41, it might seem that the quarterback position can be played well into a player’s 40s. But not every player ages like Brady, and it’s fair to raise questions about the NFL’s second-oldest quarterback.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees turned 40 in January, and a look at his performance over the course of last season may suggest that he was showing the signs of age late in the year. In 2018, Brees was an MVP candidate, with 29 touchdowns and only two interceptions through Week 12. But then he struggled over his last four games, managing just three touchdown passes and three interceptions.

That’s reminiscent of Peyton Manning, who began 2014 with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first 12 games, and then had three touchdowns and six interceptions in his last four games. In 2015 Manning fell apart, and he retired after the season.

Brees is already older now than Manning was when he played his last game.

None of this is proof that Brees is too old and is going to struggle in 2019, but it’s worth keeping in mind. Father Time catches up with every player eventually, and just because it hasn’t caught Brady yet doesn’t mean it hasn’t caught Brees.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Is this the year age catches up with Drew Brees?

  1. In either case, one of the greatest to ever play. If this is the year he goes down, as a Panther’s fan I have major respect and give a high salute.

  2. I’d say he’s good enough for at least another season of being a top-10 QB. Three of those last 4 games were on the road and who knows maybe he pulled a muscle or had a virus, because his final game (at home to Steelers) while he only got 1 TD he posted 326yds, 103.2 rating. However, if Saints had won the SB I think he would’ve retired. As it is, 2019 is prob his last serious chance at an SB run and Saints have just reworked his contract again, pushing $27m of his pay off to future imaginary seasons all for the purposes of one last win-now year.

  3. Likely Brees struggles with the long ball, and Ds begin to shrink the field.

    Brees will probably be good, but not great, going forward.

    The Saints with a diminishing Brees leaves the NFC South wide open.

  4. Not a Saints fan. However, Brees is a player who has been fun to watch yearly even as ages. One would expect he does hit the wall sooner than later but it’s been a good ride.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!