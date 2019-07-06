Panthers’ Superfan Greg “Catman” Good dies

Getty Images

The Panthers had no bigger fan than Greg “Catman” Good.

Good attended every one of the team’s home games from their inaugural season in 1995 to 2017, becoming something of a local celebrity for rallying the Panthers’ faithful. The Pro Football Hall of Fame honored Good in 2004, tabbing him the Panthers’ “Superfan.”

Good died Friday in hospice care in his hometown of Winston-Salem, The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday. Good’s son, Greg Good Jr., posted the announcement of his father’s death on Facebook.

“The number one panthers fan in the world went on to heaven today!!” Good Jr. wrote. “Y’all I miss my daddy so much!! Those rides to Charlotte and going to the game will never be the same!!!”

Former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams was among those who responded with their condolences, with Williams calling Good “the biggest Panther fan in the world.”