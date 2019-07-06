Trial begins for Rams’ strength and conditioning coach

Getty Images

The trial for the Rams’ director of strength training and performance began Friday in Ventura County Superior Court, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ted Rath, who doubles as the team’s get-back coach, pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The Rams placed Rath on a leave of absence after his arrest Jan. 15 for an alleged June 2017 incident involving a woman he knew at her Southern California residence.

Jury selection took three days, according to Klein.

Erik Nasarenko, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, gave an opening statement Friday, and Rath’s attorney, Vicki Podberesky, will give an opening statement Monday.

Rath, 35, faces a maximum 18 months in jail if convicted.