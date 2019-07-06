Wilkerson, Liuget remain top unsigned free agents

Getty Images

Free agency in the NFL has slowed down — and effectively stopped for the top players, as we haven’t heard so much as a peep about any interest in the top remaining free agents in recent weeks.

The two best available free agents in our Top 100 list are both defensive linemen, Muhammad Wilkerson and Corey Liuget.

The only news we’ve heard recently about Wilkerson was that he was arrested for drunk driving, which surely didn’t help his cause in convincing teams to sign him. Liuget last drew our attention in April, when he visited the Jaguars.

The other unsigned players in our Free Agent Top 100 are former Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, former Lions safety Glover Quin, former Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod and former Cardinals safety Tre Boston.