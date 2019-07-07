Baker Mayfield ties the knot

Getty Images

It’s been an eventful year or so for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. For Mayfield personally, the biggest event of all recently took place.

Via USA Today, Mayfield has gotten married. The event happened in Malibu. His wife is Emily Wilkinson; the couple got engaged last July.

Former Oklahoma teammates like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook, and Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. attended.

Mayfield has a couple of weeks to honeymoon with his bride, before getting back to his lingering honeymoon in Cleveland, where Browns fans are feeling like the team could return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 — and where they believe they’ve finally found a quarterback who’ll lead the team far longer than most marriages last.