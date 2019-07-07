Darrell Bevell “really excited” about Lions tight ends

Getty Images

The Lions went into the offseason with plans to address the tight end position and they followed through on those plans in multiple ways.

They signed Jesse James and Logan Thomas as free agents before drafting T.J. Hockenson in the first round and Isaac Nauta in the seventh round. That group got a lot of work in the offseason program as the Lions regularly worked on formations featuring three tight ends during OTAs.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talked about the “flexibility” the new group of tight ends brings to the offense and said he’s enjoyed figuring out how to put all of the pieces together for the 2019 season.

“I think that whole room has been a big upgrade in all ways,” Bevell said, via the team’s website. “From Jesse to T.J. to Logan . . . it’s a great group for us to work with to kind of sift through those guys and find out what they’re doing well. But that’s a talented group. We’re really excited about all of those guys.”

The Lions also have the capability to roll out groups with three or four wide receivers, which should make for a more varied attack than they employed last season. Bevell will be charged with making sure that it is also a more effective one.