Dre’Mont Jones could become versatile member of Denver’s D-line rotation

The Broncos have hired a defensive coach to get the most out of a defense that fueled a championship four years ago. A third-round pick from Ohio State could quickly become a key part of the defensive line in Denver.

Third-rounder Dre’Mont Jones, the 71tst overall pick in the draft, will have a chance to contribute in various ways, as explained by Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post.

Coach Vic Fangio has said, via Fredrickson, that Jones is best suited to play defensive tackle in the nickel package, but that “the techniques in there are very similar to our base package also.” Fangio pointed out that Jones, who also will get snaps at defensive end during training camp, will “just be thrown in the mix with the other guys and let the competition play itself out.”

Undersized at 281 pounds, Jones finds motivation in the notion that he’s too little to make an impact from the inside.

“I feel I have a chip on my shoulder just being considered a small defensive tackle,” Jones said. “I feel I can be out there and just be raw and be faster and just play nasty.”

Jones’ father, Sanderline Williams, professional boxer in the 1980s, once claimed he was offered $30,000 to take a dive against Roberto Duran. Dre’Mont didn’t join the family business, but he sees similarities in his chosen career.

“Pass rushing and fitting the run is basically like boxing,” Jones said. “You’re punching, striking and being physical with your hands all the time. That definitely translated.”

Teammates have already noticed, during the offseason program.

“I see the hands and the feet of a pass rusher and he’s only going to get better,” defensive lineman Derek Wolke said, via Fredrickson. “That was a great pickup for us.”

Jones technically hasn’t even gotten started. Come September, he could be showing up plenty for the Broncos’ defensive line, and he could be wreaking havoc in Fangio’s defense.