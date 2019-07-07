Frank Gore not approaching 2019 as final season

Getty Images

Bills running back Frank Gore will enter the 2019 season with milestones in his sights and without thoughts of retirement on his mind.

As we noted on Saturday, Gore can move up to third place all-time in career carries and career rushing yards if he runs 137 times for 522 yards during the regular season. Taking over those spots might make for a fitting end to a stellar career, but Gore said he won’t be thinking about retirement until his body tells him that it is time to go.

“I just go how I feel,” Gore said from a football camp in Miami on Saturday, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “If I feel I can’t do it no more, then I call it.”

Gore signed a one-year deal with Buffalo and the Bills join the Dolphins, Colts and 49ers as teams that have had Gore carrying the ball out of their backfield. The 49ers were his first NFL team and Gore said he hopes to retire as a member of that team one way or another.

“I’m going to be a Niner, you know, I’ve been there — that’s who drafted me, gave me the opportunity to come into this league, to be a professional ball player, and I was there 10 years, man,” Gore said. “That’s my home, my second home. It would be right to go back — if I have to do a one-day [contract], sign that and I’ll be a Niner for life.”

Gore led the Dolphins in rushing last year and has been his team’s leading rusher in every season that he’s played a game. Should that streak continue in 2019, it’s probably a good bet that someone will give him a chance to continue the run in 2020.