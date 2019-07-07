Frank Reich: AFC South is “definitely playing really tough right now”

Getty Images

The Texans won the AFC South last season and the Colts advanced to the playoffs after beating the Titans in the final game of the regular season.

In 2017, roles were reversed as the Jaguars won the division and the Titans took a Wild Card spot. Both of those teams won games in the playoffs and the Colts did the same last year, so there have been several sips of success around the AFC South the last two years.

The Jags stumbled last season, but signed quarterback Nick Foles as a free agent in a move that led Colts head coach Frank Reich to say the division now has “four good quarterbacks.”

“The job Mike [Vrabel] is doing in Tennessee with that team and us coming down to the last game of the season last year. it really was like a playoff game between our two teams,” Reich said, via UPI.com. “And Jacksonville the year before, having the success they had. The division is definitely playing really tough right now.”

None of the AFC South teams will face each other in Week One this September, but Week Two will have the Colts visiting the Titans while the Jaguars head to Houston for the first stage in sorting out which teams will be heading to the postseason this year.