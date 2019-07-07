Funeral services announced for Jared Lorenzen

Getty Images

Jared Lorenzen, the former NFL backup quarterback whose talent and size made him a legend in Kentucky and a beloved figure throughout the football world, will be laid to rest in his home state on Wednesday.

Via Cincinnati.com, a celebration of Jared Lorenzen’s life will occur from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, with a Christian burial service to follow, at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Lorenzen’s family has requested that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Better Health and Nutrition, and/or United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. Online condolences can be offered at Linneman Funeral Homes.

Lorenzen died Wednesday, four days after being hospitalized with multiple health issues. He is survived by his parents, two children, seven siblings, and eight nieces and nephews.