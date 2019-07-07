Kendrick Norton upgraded to stable condition

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton lost his arm in a car wreck last week, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

According to Safid Dean of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Norton was upgraded from critical to stable condition, after the emergency surgery to remove his left arm.

Norton’s injury happened when his truck rolled over after colliding with a concrete barrier, coming to rest on its roof.

The former seventh-round pick of the Panthers from Miami joined the Dolphins late last season. While he’s still in the hospital, he’s apparently in good spirits. His agent shared an exchange with former college teammate David Njoku.

Big nort on FaceTime with with @David_Njoku80

Chief: I’m coming to see you in a few days

Big nort: bring me a watch 🤣🤣🤣

Nort still has his sense of humor 🙏🏼 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 6, 2019

That kind of attitude will help Norton in the coming months, along with support from his friends and teammates.