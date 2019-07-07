Kevin Hogan controlling what he can control in Broncos backup QB competition

Getty Images

Kevin Hogan is the only quarterback from the 2018 roster with the Broncos in 2019, but that status probably isn’t going to do much for him when it comes to making this year’s 53-man roster.

Hogan’s playing in a new offense for a new head coach and he’s doing it alongside two players acquired with eyes on the starting job. Joe Flacco is the No. 1 at the moment and second-round pick Drew Lock was selected with the hope that he’ll have the job in the future, so he’ll have a spot on the roster come September.

For Hogan to be there as well, he’ll have to show that he’s clearly the better choice to replace Flacco in the short term. His approach to doing that is to think about himself rather than Lock.

“I didn’t know too much about him” Hogan said, via KUSA. “But since then, I’ve gotten to know he’s an awesome kid. Very talented. He and [undrafted free agent Brett Rypien] are great additions to the QB room. They’re going to be great quarterbacks for years to come. I’m happy they’re in the room with us. For me, it’s not worrying about what other people are doing. It’s just worry about myself. Control what I can control and move on from there.”

Hogan did not play in any games for the Broncos last season. He played in eight games and made one start for the Browns during his first two years in the league.