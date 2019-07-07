Matt Feiler thinks Steelers RT job is “up for grabs”

Getty Images

The Steelers traded Marcus Gilbert to the Cardinals this offseason in a move that seemed to clear the way for Matt Feiler to take over as the team’s right tackle.

Feiler started 10 games in place of an injured Gilbert last season and took most of the first team snaps in the offseason program after re-signing with the Steelers in March, but he’s not counting any chickens before they hatch. He said he’s “not by any means the starter” as the team heads toward training camp.

“It’s up for grabs,” Feiler said, via the team’s website. “It’s going to be a tough battle.”

The chief competition for the starting job would likely be Chukwuma Okorafor, who started one game after being drafted in the third round. It remains to be seen just how things will play out, but, despite his protestations, it does seem like it will be Feiler’s job to lose this summer.