49ers schedule 11 open practices during training camp

Getty Images

The 49ers are opening 11 practices to their fans, but they’ll have to open their wallet to see them.

The team announced their schedule of training camp practices at the team facility, making tickets available to season ticket holders first.

And because it might sound crass to say you’re charging admission to watch practice, the 49ers helpfully point out that tickets “will carry a $5 donation fee to the 49ers Foundation, which will support the foundation’s mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.”

Their 11 open practices keep them in the middle of the league in that regard, as some teams are beginning to limit the access fans have during the summer.