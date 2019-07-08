Anthony Lynn hopes to use experiences in Tanzania “in football terms”

Getty Images

When the Chargers’ offseason program came to an end, head coach Anthony Lynn hosted a fundraiser for his family’s foundation and then flew a long way to see what some of the foundation’s money has helped to build.

Lynn and his family traveled to rural Lenjani, Tanzania to attend the opening of a school that has a dining hall named for the Lynn family as a result of donations that helped make it a reality. The school will open with some 300 Maasai children ranging from kindergarten to third grade that Lynn said would otherwise be “pushed into the workforce as early as possible, growing up without education at all.”

Lynn told Jenny Vrentas of SI.com that it has been a learning experience. One lesson was that school needs to open at 10 a.m. because lions tend to feed from 6-9 a.m. each day. That may not be applicable to life with the Chargers, but Lynn said there are other things he plans to pass on to his team once he’s back in California.

“I always try to take life experiences and use them in football terms,” Lynn said. “A lot of times, when you can help develop these young men into better men, they will also become better football players. It’s something we will talk about: Doing more with less, and having the right attitude. When you have the grit and toughness that I have seen here in Tanzania, and you put positivity behind that, you can do whatever you want to do.”

Lynn hopes the work can continue with an expansion of the school to the middle and high school years, so there may be more trips to Tanzania and more lessons to pass on to his players in the years to come.