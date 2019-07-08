Bengals’ Carl Lawson says Aaron Rodgers is easy to sack

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson has 9.5 sacks in his two-year NFL career, of which 2.5 came in the third game of his career, against the Packers. He wishes every quarterback would be as easy to get to as Aaron Rodgers was that day.

Lawson said Rodgers has so much confidence in his abilities to make plays that he’ll hold onto the ball longer than most quarterbacks, giving the defense more time to get to him.

“Honestly, I think it’s easier to sack Aaron Rodgers than most quarterbacks,” Lawson said on NFL Network. “He sits there, and he pats the ball. At the same time, sacking him don’t mean nothing if you don’t do it for four quarters. You know, he came back against us. So, I mean, he’s an easier quarterback for me to sack personally, because he sits there, and he probably gets eight to 10 yards in the pocket. He’s got a great left tackle in [David Bakhtiari]. So, he just sits there, he waits, he waits, getting that read. When he gets sacked, he doesn’t get flustered. I only saw him get frustrated maybe one time when I did sack him, which was the third and a half sack that [was called off by a Bengals penalty].”

Statistically, Rodgers was around the league average in terms of his frequency of sacks last year: He was sacked 49 times in 597 attempts, meaning he threw about 12 passes for every time he was sacked. League-wide, there were about 14 passes thrown for each sack. So he typically isn’t a lot easier to sack for the rest of the NFL. Even if he is for Lawson.