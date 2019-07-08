Buccaneers sign Jamel Dean

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signing of third-round pick Jamel Dean. The cornerback is the seventh of the team’s eight 2019 draft picks to sign and first-round linebacker Devin White is the only one still in need of a deal.

In addition to being the only unsigned Tampa pick, White is one of 12 unsigned picks around the league.

Dean planned to go to Ohio State, but concerns about knee injuries from high school led the school to rule him out medically. He transferred to Auburn and got hurt again before closing his collegiate time with two years as a starter. Dean had 73 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack over those seasons.

The Buccaneers picked Sean Bunting a round ahead of Dean and the two rookies join Vernon Hargreaves, Carlton Davis, Ryan Smith and M.J. Stewart on the cornerback depth chart.