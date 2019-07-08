Byron Jones admits to illegal contact, says officials don’t call it

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

During their memorable Super Bowl season of 2013, the Seahawks routinely engaged in illegal contact with opposing receivers, confident that the officials wouldn’t bog the game down by calling it over and over and over again.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, whose defensive backs coach had that same job with the 2013 Seahawks, has a more subtle approach. Subtle but for the fact that he has, you know, publicly admitted it.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Jones admitted in a video posted by the Cowboys’ website that he uses a technique that entails strategically putting his hands on an opposing receiver beyond the five-yard buffer.

“I’ll be patient to get hands on him a little later by cheating a little bit,” Jones explained while breaking down film of a play against Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. “But the refs don’t call it typically, so I’ll give him a little jab toward the top of the route, which kinds of puts me in position and kind of takes him out of position.”

The fine folks at JoeBucsFan.com regard this as an admission nearly on par with O.J. Simpson, but it’s not the kind of cheating that will get the league to bring Ted Wells out of mothballs. This is plain-sight pushing and shoving, daring officials to see it, and to call it.

That’s where Jones may have made a mistake. Now that he has shared his strategy with the world, officials could end up flagging him for more careful attention and scrutiny.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Byron Jones admits to illegal contact, says officials don’t call it

  2. Wow, next thing you know offensive linemen will admit to holding EVERY play… dumb on his part, but don’t act like it doesn’t happen.

  3. Oh please. EVERY cornerback knows the same tricks. Don’t act like it’s some sort of stunning “revelation”.

    It’s like telling the world that wide receivers gives a nudge to defenders as they make their cut. Good ones like Antonio Brown even goes a step further and said he studied where the officials are positioned on the field so he can screen those little push offs.

  4. Either call it or make it legal. The gray area that is left up to each official results in the fans seeing blatant bad calls affecting the outcome of the game and the team they love. Poorer product and makes me suspicious of the difference in how the plays are called.

  6. Wow, another dumb Cowboy Player. He will have to do it even more after that
    off season surgery he just had , and he’s telling the REF’s to look for it.

  7. The problem now is it really isn’t up to refs any more to make a subjective call if the contact was enough to interfere with the receiver and/or if the receiver basically did a soccer flop to draw a penalty. All a QB needs to do is throw the ball in that direction to get a PI review and then it is up to Al on how he wants the outcome of the game to be.

  8. Officials generally follow the “let them play” rules unless it’s nationally televised or egregious

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!