Cameron Brate: Buccaneers will surprise people this year

The Buccaneers were 5-11 last year, but a head coaching change has helped convince one of the team’s players that better things are ahead this season.

Tight end Cameron Brate said “last year was last year” and that new head coach Bruce Arians has spent the offseason “instilling his identity on the team.” He also noted how the Eagles went from a losing record in 2016 to winning the Super Bowl the next year while saying that he believes anyone with low expectations is going to be disappointed in Tampa;s results.

“I think we’re gonna surprise some people this year,” Brate said to Nate Burleson of NFL Media.

Brate said that there’s “so much excitement” in Tampa about the upcoming season and that should only grow if the team shows it is capable of the kind of success that the tight end is touting