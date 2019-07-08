Carl Lawson aiming to be ready for Week One after rehabbing torn ACL

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson said in June that he isn’t stressing being ready for full activity at the start of training camp this month and that he would not get back on the field until he feels 100 percent recovered from last season’s torn ACL.

Lawson’s goal was to be ready to face the Seahawks in Seattle on September 8 and he said on a Monday appearance on NFL Network that nothing has changed on that front.

“The goal is to be out there Week 1, and I’m feeling great,” Lawson said. “Thankfully I can take care of my body, I’ve got a lot of different resources, I can fly to places, I can do everything underneath the sun because I have the money to do it. So, it’s been a great rehab process.”

Lawson had 8.5 sacks during his rookie season, but only had one in seven games before last year’s injury. A return to 2017’s production would do a lot to help the Bengals shock a lot of people this year.